Jon Bon Jovi will defend his “Pink Pong” title on IG Live December 26

todayDecember 23, 2022

L- Jon Bon Jovi; R- Jesse Bongiovi; Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hampton Water

 Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi will face off against each other live on Instagram the day after Christmas to determine which one of them is this year’s “Pink Pong” champion.

Yes, it’s just regular ping-pong, but it’s dubbed “Pink Pong” after the duo’s acclaimed Hampton Water brand of rosé wine. On social media, Hampton Water posted a video of Jesse presenting his father with a wrapped gift that contains the “championship cup,” on which the winner’s initials have been engraved for 2020 and 2021. It appears as though Jon has beaten his son for the last two years.

“Here ya go b*****s! Defending champ!” Jon brags, showing off the trophy.

When Jesse announces that the 2022 match will take place on December 26, Jon whispers, “You don’t scare me.” But Jesse writes in the comments, “It’s so on! Old man’s going down!”

You can watch the father-son rematch Monday, December 26, at 12 p.m. ET on Instagram Live on Hampton Water’s Instagram page.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

