Josh Groban sends his love to Céline Dion: “She’s an inspiration to so many of us”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Josh Groban is sending his love and support to Céline Dion, who revealed last week she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome and will be postponing her tour once more.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff-person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that affects the muscles in the torso, arms, legs and more. There is no cure for this condition.

Josh shared his thoughts about Céline with E! News. “I owe so much of the beginning of my career to Céline, and her kindness and her voice,” he began. “She’s an inspiration to so many of us.”

Continued Josh, “She’s given so much love to the world, and to so many of us that have been lucky enough to know her and work with her. We’re just pouring that love back out to her and her family.”

The singer said Céline has “got so much more to give” and that her fans will be there to support her.

Josh first met Céline in 1999 when he filled in for Andrea Bocelli to sing “The Prayer” with her at a Grammy Awards rehearsal. He was just 17 at the time.