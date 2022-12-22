AD
Rev Rock Report

Journey’s Jonathan Cain responds to Neal Schon’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin” cease-and-desist

todayDecember 22, 2022

Medios y Media/Getty Images

Note Language) As previously reported, Journey’s Neal Schon hit his bandmate Jonathan Cain with a cease-and-desist letter over Cain’s recent performance of “Don’t Stop Believin’” at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Well, now Cain has responded.

“Schon is just frustrated that he keeps losing in court and is now falsely claiming the song has been used at political rallies,” reads the statement issued by Cain’s spokesperson.

But Schon has already fought back against that argument. “Now he’s claiming I keep loosing in court ?!? Inf******sane,” he tweeted. “Get off the kool-Aid. Wow lies after lies. I’ve won 1 case in court with Cain and the residing one has not been heard yet.”

Schon also took to social media to defend his actions. First, the guitarist shared a written excerpt from an earlier report showing the band’s former frontman, Steve Perry, who co-wrote “Don’t Stop Believin’” with Schon and Cain, did not want their music used for political purposes. He noted Perry tweeted that he didn’t give permission for the song to be used by any political candidate. Shon commented, “Well Steve and I agree on this.”

He followed that up with an audio clip of an interview with Cain, where he seemed to agree with that idea, noting, “Have a listen right around 9:25mins. Jonathan Cain himself talking about politics and religion not a good idea with our music. One word -hypocrite.” 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

