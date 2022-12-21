AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Journey’s Neal Schon files cease-and-desist to keep Jonathan Cain from playing “Don’t Stop Believin'”

todayDecember 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Brian Ach/Getty Images

The fighting between the members of Journey continues. Variety reports the latest battle is over their classic song “Don’t Stop Believin’,” with Neal Schon filing a cease-and-desist order against bandmate Jonathan Cain to stop him from playing the tune.

The trouble appears to stem from Cain’s appearance last month at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, where he played the tune backed by Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake.

“Although Mr. Cain is free to express his personal beliefs and associations, when he does that on behalf of Journey or for the band, such conduct is extremely deleterious to the Journey brand as it polarizes the band’s fans and outreach,” the letter reads. “Journey is not, and should not be, political.”

It adds, “Mr. Cain has no right to use Journey for politics. His politics should be his own personal business,” noting, “He should not be capitalizing on Journey’s brand to promote his personal political or religious agenda to the detriment of the band.”

The bandmates’ relationship certainly has been on rocky ground recently. Just last month, Schon sued Cain over an American Express card Schon said Cain signed up for, but didn’t give him access to. Cain claimed the suit was an attempt to cover up Schon’s own “excessive spending and extravagant lifestyle.”

Somehow they are supposed to work together again, though. Their tour with Toto kicks off February 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

star-lord,-not-bee-king:-chris-pratt’s-painful-lesson-in-internet-insect-control
insert_link

Entertainment News

Star-Lord, not bee king: Chris Pratt’s painful lesson in internet insect control

ABC/Randy Holmes (NOTE LANGUAGE) Chris Pratt should stick to herding velociraptors. The Jurassic World series star took to Instagram to document an ill-fated attempt to emulate Erika Thompson, a Texas-based beekeeper who has more than 966,000 followers on the social media platform. A shades-wearing Pratt explained to his fans, "So I've been following this bee lady on the Instagram, and she’s so cool and brave, and gets in front of […]

todayDecember 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%