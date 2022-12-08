Jury Awards Settlement in Plane Crash Case

AD

A jury has awarded $12.1 million to the families of those killed in a 2019 plane crash which occurred in April, 2019. The six people aboard the twin-engine Beechcraft BE58 perished after it crashed roughly six miles northwest of the Kerrville Municipal Airport at 9 AM on April 22, 2019.

A Harris County probate court jury found that the company in which the pilot worked was liable for the incident. Along with the pilot, 65-year old Jeffrey Weiss, all five passengers were killed in the crash. All six of the victims resided in Houston

