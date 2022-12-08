Jury Awards Settlement in Plane Crash Case

Feds investigating multiple reports of recent utility company sabotage
Robert Brook/Getty Images (NEW YORK)-- Federal authorities are investigating a number of recent reported acts of sabotage on utility companies, a senior law enforcement source told ABC News. The move comes in the wake of substations being riddled with bullets in North Carolina, leaving tens of thousands without power for days. After the incident, the utility companies reached out to federal authorities in recent days to investigate, the source said. […]