Mike FM Music News

Justin Timberlake mourns his old friend Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “It’s heartbreaking”

todayDecember 14, 2022

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

As a frequent guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin Timberlake was more than familiar with Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the show’s in-house DJ and co-executive producer. But it turns out their relationship dated back to before Ellen’s show, as JT explained in a tweet mourning the entertainer’s death.

Boss, 40, died by suicide late Tuesday evening, ABC News confirmed. On Twitter, JT wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to hear that someone who brought so much joy to a room, was hurting so much behind closed doors. I’ve known Twitch for over 20 years through the dance community – he always lit everything up. You just never know what someone is really going through.”

Justin continued, “Take care of yourselves. LOVE that human in the mirror. Check on your people. Sending light to his beautiful family in this dark, confusing time. You will be missed, Sir. Rest Easy.”

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement obtained by ABC News on Wednesday. She wrote,Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Entertainment News

