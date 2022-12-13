AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Kate Hudson doesn’t know if she’s done having kids yet

todayDecember 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Netflix/Eric Charbonneau

Is there a fourth baby in Kate Hudson‘s future? Even she can’t say for sure.

Hudson, 43, tells Byrdie in a story published on Monday that she’s “been having children [her] entire adult life” and hasn’t ruled out shooting for a fifth.

“I’ve got my 4-year-old, and I’ve got a kid in college,” notes Hudson, referring to her daughter Rani and 18-year-old son Ryder.

“I don’t even know if I’m done yet,” the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, who is also the mother of 11-year-old son Bingham, tells the beauty and wellness outlet. “You know, I don’t have that answer yet.”

Hudson says she’s always evolving and recalibrating, asking herself, “Where am I at? And do I feel good? And do I feel healthy? And how are my kids? How’s my relationship?…Where do I need to spend some time refocusing?”

Hudson and musician Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rami in 2018 and announced their engagement this past September.

The Almost Famous star shares Ryder with ex-husband Chris Robinson, the frontman for The Black Crowes, and Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy, the frontman for Muse.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

in-brief:-‘dune:-part-two’-wraps,-‘minx’-dropped-by-hbo,-and-more
insert_link

Entertainment News

In Brief: ‘Dune: Part Two’ wraps, ‘Minx’ dropped by HBO, and more

With a selfie to his Instagram, Timothée Chalamet announced on Monday that Dune: Part Two has finished principal photography. The photo shows the star shirtless, smiling with his father, Marc, with both holding up two fingers to the camera, and it generated more than 1.8 million likes in a matter of hours. "DUNE 2 WRAPPED," Chalamet captioned simply, adding "with desert dad!!!" The photo was snapped in the sands of […]

todayDecember 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%