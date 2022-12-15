AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Keith Urban donates $200K to ‘inspiring’ Nashville-area charities for the holidays

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Ed Rode

Keith Urban is putting a bow on 2022 with a series of donations to charities that have had a positive impact on the Nashville community.

The singer recently made three stops in Nashville — one at Music Health Alliance, one at the Nashville Food Project and one at Thistle Farms — to give each of them a donation.

“I have a deep-seated respect and feeling of gratitude for the work that all of these organizations do to make people’s lives more manageable,” Keith says, according to People. “Their commitment to community, what they do for Nashville, and for others across the country, is not only inspiring, but it shows how much we can accomplish when working together.”

The biggest donation went to Music Health Alliance, which works to establish health care resources for members of the music industry, many of whom work on a gig or self-employed basis and lack health insurance. Keith delivered a $100,000 check to the organization’s doorstop.

Thistle Farms, a resource for women with backgrounds in sex work or addiction, and those who are survivors of human trafficking, was gifted $50,000; the Nashville Food Project, which combats food insecurity and hunger in the community, was also given $50,000.

Additionally, the singer’s family has donated $50,000 to Vanderbilt Breast Cancer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

trailer-released-for-‘spinning-gold,’-biopic-on-casablanca-records’-neil-bogart
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Trailer released for ‘Spinning Gold,’ biopic on Casablanca Records’ Neil Bogart

Spinning Gold Movie/Hero Entertainment Group We are getting our first real look at the upcoming movie about music producer Neil Bogart and Casablanca Records. The film, Spinning Gold, hits theaters March 31 and tells the story of the producer credited with launching the careers of such artists as Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, Parliament Funkadelic, The Village People and even KISS. The movie stars Tony winner Jeremy Jordan as Bogart, with a cast that also includes Michelle Monaghan, Dan Fogler, Jay Pharoah, Chris Redd, Michael Ian Black and Sebastian Maniscalco. In addition, X […]

todayDecember 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%