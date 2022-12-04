AD
Entertainment News

Keke Palmer confirms she’s pregnant during ‘SNL’ monologue

todayDecember 4, 2022

Keke Palmer made a surprise reveal while hosting SNL this weekend.

During her opening monologue, the Nope actress shared that she is pregnant with her first child.

“There’s some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I wanna set the record straight — I am!” she said, opening her jacket to reveal a baby bump.

“I gotta say, though, it is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” she joked. “… But honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited. Guys, I’m going to be a mom.”

Keke added, “Even though some people feel a little weird about me having a baby cause I was a child actor, I just wanna say, look, I’m 29, I’m grown, I have sex, I own a home, I stormed the Capitol on January 6, you know? Things adults do.” She then assured the audience she was kidding about that last part.

Keke has been in a relationship with boyfriend Darius Jackson since last year.

Meanwhile, in one of the most notable sketches from her hosting debut, she pitches a reboot of the Nickelodeon classic Kenan & Kel to Kenan Thompson — retitled Kenan & Kelly, with Keke gunning for an Emmy in the Kel Mitchell role. The sketch also gives us the Kenan and Kel reunion we’ve all been waiting for, with a cameo by Kel Mitchell himself.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

