Kim Kardashian reportedly nixes Balenciaga deal after BDSM ad controversy

todayDecember 1, 2022

ABC News

Kim Kardashian is apparently making good on her claims that she’s “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga after the company ran a series of controversial ads.

The fashion house’s campaign displayed its products in a bedroom that featured children holding a teddy bear dressed up in bondage gear, and visible on a desk in one photo was a printout of United States v. Williams, a 2008 court decision affording First Amendment protection to some aspects of child pornography.

In a subsequent apology after the controversy crested, Balenciaga claimed it didn’t see the final ads, and filed a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against the production company, North Six, and set designer, Nicholas Des Jardins for “inexplicable acts and omissions” in its 2023 campaign.

TMZ is reporting that former Balenciaga booster Kim K has declined taking part in the fashion company’s 2023 campaign following the controversy, and has been removing its outfits from her forthcoming looks for upcoming events.

Kim was flamed online for not responding to the ads right away. She tweeted last week, “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

The mother of four also added she was “shaken by the disturbing images,” and, “any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

