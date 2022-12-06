Kim Kardashian wins restraining order against alleged stalker

ABC News

Kim Kardashian was awarded a restraining order against an alleged stalker who showed up at her house multiple times and claimed to be armed, according to TMZ.

Andre Persaud is prohibited from contacting Kim and must stay at least 100 yards away from her for the next five years, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Persaud allegedly showed up at Kardashian’s home at least three times back in August. The reality star and mogul says she’s never met him, but worried he might be capable of physical violence in light of his claims of being armed.

The documents go on to says that Persaud allegedly shared several posts on social media, including one in which he claimed to have been communicating “telepathically” with Kim.

Persaud, per the order, is also prohibited from owning or possessing a gun and must surrender any firearms he already has to law enforcement.