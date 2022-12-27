AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson’s 2022 lesson: “Dream a little bigger”

todayDecember 27, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

2022 will go down as the year that put Lainey Wilson on the map.

The Country Music Association named her Female Vocalist of the Year the very first time she was nominated and crowned her New Artist of the Year, as well. Earlier, the Academy of Country Music agreed, bestowing both New Female Artist and Song of the Year honors for “Things a Man Oughta Know.” 

“It’s been a ride, I’ll tell you that,” the Louisiana native reflects. “Everything that we put on our list of things that we wanted to accomplish, we have done that plus more — even when it comes to getting a tour bus.”

“We finally got a tour bus in June,” she continues. “And oh my gosh, it’s just so many wonderful blessings. I’m really having to learn how to dream a little bigger, you know, like, all the things that felt so far away are really not.”

Lainey also branched out into acting, taking a role in season 5 of Yellowstone, the series that first shined a spotlight on her music. And her small-screen dreams don’t end there. 

“I wanna be on SNL, I want to do things like that,” she tells ABC Audio. “No matter what, songwriting’s always gonna be my number one, because that’s what got me here to begin with. But yeah, I want to do that.”

“You know, I’m going out on my first headlining tour next year and planning on selling that thing out. We’re gonna do it,” she predicts. 

Lainey kicks off her Country with a Flare Tour on January 4 in Spokane, Washington.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-year-in-rock-2022:-hell-yeah,-we-remember-taylor-hawkins
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Year in Rock 2022: Hell yeah, we remember Taylor Hawkins

If there was one thing you could count on in rock music over the past 25 years, it was the consistent, near-constant presence of Foo Fighters. In 2022, however, the Dave Grohl-led band was dealt a devastating loss when drummer Taylor Hawkins unexpectedly died in March. At the beginning of 2022, the Foos' year was set to be just as full as any other. The band planned out tour dates […]

todayDecember 27, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%