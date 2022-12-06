AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Lea Michele recalls the “beautiful letter” Barbra Streisand sent to congratulate her on ‘Funny Girl’

todayDecember 6, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Lea Michele said it’s a dream come true to play Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, a role her icon Barbra Streisand originated in 1964. 

Even better, Babs noticed the Glee star and congratulated her in a “beautiful letter.”

Lea told the story on Late Night With Seth Meyers Monday night about when she “finally heard from Barbra.”

She said a colleague handed her a gold envelope that reminded her of the shiny invitations from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Lea said she knew it was from Babs and joked, “I think [her letters] would arrive on doves, like a special carrier!”

“It was very sweet … she wrote me this beautiful letter,” the actress said, recalling the one line that brought her to her knees. “She was like, ‘It’s really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn’t it?'”

Lea said she called Glee creator Ryan MurphySpring Awakening co-star Jonathan Groff and others who would understand the magnitude of that moment.

The Broadway star added she began to worry she had fallen for “the worst prank on me in the entire world,” so she ensured the letter was legit. How did she do that? She crept into Funny Girl co-star Ramin Karimloo‘s dressing room to hunt for the letter the legendary singer wrote him when the show first opened.

“I snuck into his room, found his copy of his letter and just made sure the writing was the same. And it was, so that was all I needed,” Lea remarked. She also revealed Ramin confronted her about being in his dressing room because she may have left behind a mess during her hunt.

﻿Funny Girl﻿ is currently running at the August Wilson Theatre in New York City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

idina-menzel-shares-her-hopes-for-elsa-should-‘﻿frozen-3’-﻿happen
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Idina Menzel shares her hopes for Elsa should ‘﻿Frozen 3’ ﻿happen

Courtesy Disney+ Idina Menzel hopes to see Elsa find a significant other — if Disney decides to give the Frozen franchise a third movie. Speaking with People, the Broadway legend spoke about her hopes for the character she voices. "I love that she was unconventional in that she didn't need a prince to save the day and that it was a story about sisters," she began before revealing what she wants Elsa to get in […]

todayDecember 6, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%