AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

LeVar Burton to be honored with Lifetime Achievement honors at Children’s & Family Emmy Awards

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images/Ian Tuttle

Beloved Reading Rainbow host LeVar Burton will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement honor by fellow Emmy winner Laurence Fishburne at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards.

Hosted by former 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer — himself a nominee this year — the event will be held December 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

Throughout his career, Star Trek: The Next Generation veteran Burton has received 13 Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award for Spoken Word Album, a Peabody Award, three NAACP Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, among other accolades.

The Children’s & Family Emmy Awards establishes a dedicated ceremony separate from the Daytime Emmy Awards, in response to an explosion in programming for its titular demographic.

A full list of this year’s nominees can be found here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

paramount-revs-up-trailer-for-‘transformers:-rise-of-the-beasts’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Paramount revs up trailer for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’

Paramount Pictures Paramount Pictures' billion dollar blockbuster Transformers franchise is literally roaring back to life with the new teaser for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.  The movie, which stars In The Heights' Anthony Ramos and hits theaters on June 9, 2023, has fan favorites like Bumblebee and Optimus Prime (veteran Peter Cullen) coming face-to-face with once-hidden robots in disguise that take the form of fearsome jungle creatures.  Ramos' military vet character becomes an unwitting soldier in the […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%