Lewis Capaldi admits he bought a house because Ed Sheeran sent him a link to it

Lewis Capaldi has been sinking money into a home that he calls “the bane of my existence,” and he has Ed Sheeran to thank for that.
Speaking with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the singer confessed he “bought a house” because “it was sent to me by Ed Sheeran.” By that, he meant Ed “sent me the link to it.”
“We became quite close over lockdown, I was asking a lot of questions about second records… picking his brain a lot,” explained Lewis. “And then I was talking about buying a house and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to move into this place. I’m looking for places around Glasgow.’ And then he sent me a link, and I was, ‘Oh, this place looks amazing.'”
Unfortunately for Lewis, he bought it out of pure excitement and admitted he “didn’t maybe look around enough, I didn’t smell it.” That was a costly mistake because the home turned out to be “a f***ing s***hole.”
“It’s a money pit,” he griped. “And it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months.”
Ed did do Lewis a solid by helping him pen his new single “Pointless,” which was released Friday. Speaking of that song, the Scottish singer quipped, “He could have actively helped me write a dud knowing that it’s going to end my f***ing career.”
“[Ed is] a lovely chap. I do love him,” he insisted.
Lewis will release his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19, 2023. “I think there’s a lot more songs about the album about me, rather than relationships of love or whatever, and those are some of my favorite songs on the album,” he teased.
