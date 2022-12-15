Lukas Graham marks seven years of “7 Years” with new live version, video: “It’s the song that changed my life”

Warner Records

Seven years ago Lukas Graham released the song that made him famous: “7 Years.” To mark the milestone, the Danish singer has released a live version of the track, called “7 Years (Later) [Live],” which was recorded last summer in Denmark.

A video to accompany the hit combines some of his most memorable performances of the track over the last seven years, such as the time he sang it on ABC’s Good Morning America and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve; at the Nobel Peace Prize Concert; on The Ellen DeGeneres Show; and at Rolling Stone and VEVO.

“It’s the song that changed my life, and along the way the lives of countless others. You might think it gets boring to sing a song that many times, but quite the opposite,” Lukas says in a statement.

He adds, “It’s still as chilling to perform the song now as it was the first time in Flensburg, Germany, in 2013. Back then it had just been written and we had no finished production for it, only a form. We decided to play it as an encore and the way the room went silent for the entire performance was an omen of what was to come.”

Lukas notes, “I’m honestly still amazed how people can sing all the lyrics to the song, I mean, there’s no chorus. Just verse A and verse B. At the end of the day, I’m just grateful to have an audience and to be able to travel the world and play music after more than a decade on the road.”

“7 Years” earned Lukas three Grammy nods, racked up 3 billion global streams and has been RIAA-certified seven-times Platinum. Lukas will release his new album, 4 (The Pink Album), in January. It’s available for preorder now.