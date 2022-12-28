AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man who plotted to kidnap Michigan governor sentenced to 16 years in prison

todayDecember 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Adam Fox, a militia member who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday, according to the Department of Justice.

After Fox’s first trial ended in a hung jury, he was found guilty in August of kidnapping conspiracy and conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

Fox, 39, faced up to life in prison.

“For his role in the plot to kidnap the Governor and trigger further violence, he will serve a long term in prison,” according to a statement from Andrew Birge, the former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan who was appointed to oversee the trial. “Responding to domestic terrorism has been a priority for the Department of Justice since its founding. Rest assured: we will spare no effort to disrupt plots like these and hold those responsible accountable.”

Fox and another convicted militia member, Barry Croft Jr., “intended to kidnap Governor Whitmer from her vacation cottage near Elk Rapids, Michigan” in 2020 and use “destructive devices to facilitate their plot by harming and hindering the governor’s security detail and any responding law enforcement officers,” according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors said the men’s goal was to ignite a civil war.

More than a dozen people were arrested in the kidnapping plot. Fox and Croft were accused of the most serious charges.

Croft is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-year-in-music-2022:-elton-john’s-still-standing,-still-touring,-still-scoring-hits
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

The Year in Music 2022: Elton John’s still standing, still touring, still scoring hits

In January 2022, Elton John resumed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour for the first time since the pandemic, and continued to add dates and special shows along the way. While he raked in the bucks on the road, he also gave fans a glimpse of what his post-touring career might look like by releasing yet another hit single and entering the metaverse. Here's a look at his year: --In […]

todayDecember 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%