    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Margot Robbie is a doll in ‘Barbie’ movie’s teaser trailer

todayDecember 16, 2022

Warner Bros. Pictures

The teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie movie is here.

The first look, which debuted Friday on YouTube, features Margot Robbie as the titular Barbie in a hilarious spoof of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

“Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been … dolls. But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls until …” a voiceover says.

At this point, the camera slowly reveals Robbie in a retro black-and-white swimsuit: the first Barbie doll’s iconic look. As Strauss‘ “Also sprach Zarathustra” plays, as it did in 2001, Robbie lowers her glasses and winks for the camera as the little girls then throw and smash their baby dolls.

The teaser trailer also reveals first glimpses of Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as other cast members, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu and Insecure star Issa Rae.

In April, Warner Bros. shared a first look of the live-action movie, which showed Robbie dressed as the iconic doll, sitting in the driver’s seat of a pink convertible. In June, the studio released an image of a tanned Gosling in an all-denim look as Ken.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig and is slated to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

Gerwig is wrote the screenplay alongside fellow filmmaker and partner Noah Baumbach. Plot details have been kept under wraps.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images January marked the 30th anniversary of Vanessa Williams' hit "Save the Best for Last," and the singer reveals she didn't anticipate the song's defining success. "I had no idea that it would be #1 on the charts for five weeks in a row and have the sustainability that it had," Williams told ABC Audio. She adds she knew the song was special when she heard its demo, adding, "I […]

todayDecember 16, 2022

