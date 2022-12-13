AD
Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey celebrates her return to #1 on the ‘﻿Billboard’ ﻿Hot 100: “YAYYYYYYY!!!!”

todayDecember 13, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Mariah Carey is not only in holiday mode, she’s also in celebration mode after “All I Want for Christmas Is You” topped the Billboard Hot 100 again.

The music tracker crowned Mariah the newest chart leader on Monday and broadcast the good news on Twitter. Mariah retweeted the proclamation to show off how she’s celebrating the moment.

The singer shared a photo of her sitting at an empty dining table and throwing her arms up in the air. “YAYYYYYYY!!!!” the caption began, along with 12 party emojis. “Such an amazing surprise and an early Christmas gift!!!”

She also thanked those who helped push her 1994 hit song back to #1 and hinted she will celebrate the feat at her show at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. The singer is performing a mini, two-night residency in the Big Apple. Mariah Carey – Merry Christmas To All will play its final show on Friday, December 16.

Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

