Mariah Carey reacts to her latest ﻿’Billboard’ ﻿milestone: “I’m jumping up and down in the snow”

todayDecember 28, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Mariah Carey is still processing her latest Billboard milestone. Thanks to her hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” scoring another week at #1, she is now the first and only artist to lead the chart for 90 weeks.

Mariah celebrated the new milestone on Instagram, writing, “I can’t even handle this news.. I’m jumping up and down in the snow..!”

She added that as she’s celebrating in her element, her dog Cha Cha is “swimming around” while her other pet, Mutley, is “howling like a kid running around in circles feeling our energy.”

Billboard confirmed “All I Want for Christmas Is You” scored its 11th week at #1 on the Hot 100, which cemented her 90th week overall on top of the chart. In addition, she became the second artist behind ﻿Boyz II Men﻿ to have had three separate singles dominate the chart for 11 or more weeks.

Mariah also enjoyed a fun new milestone when it comes to streaming. She beat a record set by Adele for the most single-day streams on Spotify — on Christmas Eve, no less.

The Independent reports British listeners blasted “All I Want for Christmas” 21.273 million times over a 24-hour span, which broke the record previously set by Adele’s “Easy on Me.” That song was streamed 19.747 million times in a single day back in 2021.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Courtney Love declares Kurt Cobain & Lana Del Rey “the only true musical geniuses I’ve ever known”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GUCCI If you're looking for the Kurt Cobain of the 21st century, Courtney Love would refer you to one Lana Del Rey. In an interview on Marc Maron's WTF podcast, the Hole frontwoman and widow of the late Nirvana frontman declares, "Lana and Kurt are the only true musical geniuses I've ever known." As for what makes Cobain and Del Rey geniuses, Love explains that "they […]

todayDecember 28, 2022

