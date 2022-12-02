AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey to launch “Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland” experience on ﻿Roblox

todayDecember 2, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Business Wire/Roblox/Relentlo

Mariah Carey is the latest singer to get a Roblox makeover for her own in-game show.

Mariah will launch the “Mariah Carey’s Winter Wonderland” experience, a four-night extravaganza, beginning December 21. The singer will help gamers get into the holiday spirit by putting on one show per night until Christmas Eve.

“Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year! This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season,” she said in a statement, adding the show is part of her Roc & Roe production company, which is named after her twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

Mariah continued, “My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn’t be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!”

As for the songs on her set list, Mariah will mix her old and new hits — but she’ll save the most festive and biggest one for her grand finale: “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Shows start Wednesday, December 21, at 7 p.m. ET. Subsequent shows will be held the same time each night until December 24.

Fans will also get to enjoy some in-game festivities, with treasure hunts featuring her twins, special item drops and the ability for people to deck out their virtual home the way Mariah would want them to. Those festivities are now live in-game.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

pink’s-husband,-carey-hart,-on-the-mend-after-neck-surgery
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, on the mend after neck surgery

ABC Pink's husband, Carey Hart, informed fans that surgery on his neck went smoothly. The motocross professional underwent surgery to fuse vertebrae and shared an Instagram video message to fans a day after the procedure to tell them he's "feeling great." "Well, 24 hours after I checked in, I'm ready to cruise outta here," he began, celebrating being "on my own two feet." The athlete added he's going to make himself a cup of coffee when he's back home. He […]

todayDecember 2, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%