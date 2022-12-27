Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” scores 11th week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” continued its reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 for an 11th week.

The 1994 song has become a perennial #1 around the holidays, a trend that started in 2019. The outlet says the song returned to the top five in 2018 after Christmas music began gaining popularity on streaming services.

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” logged 48.7 million listens in the last week alone, and was downloaded 11,000 times between December 16 and December 22.

The song’s numbers were boosted by Mariah’s Merry Christmas to All! holiday special, which aired December 20 on CBS.

The song has since handed Mariah a new victory — she is now the second artist overall and the only female singer to have had three separate singles dominate the Hot 100 for 11 weeks. The other two songs to occupy the #1 spot for 11 or more weeks are her “One Sweet Day” collab with Boyz II Men, and “We Belong Together.”

Boyz II Men previously passed the same milestone with their hits “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love to You,” in addition to their Mariah collab.

In addition, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has widened its record of being the song with the longest span between its first and last appearances at #1, which is three years and 1 week. Mariah also extended her record of being the artist with the longest span between her first and most recent #1s, which is roughly 32 years and five months since she first took the top spot in 1990 with “Vision of Love.”

“All I Want for Christmas Is You” also cemented Mariah’s 90th week atop the Hot 100, making her the artist with most weeks at #1.