AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey’s CBS special tops Tuesday TV ratings

todayDecember 22, 2022

Background
share close
AD
James Devaney/CBS

Mariah Carey‘s latest holiday special, Merry Christmas to All!, gave CBS a nice Christmas present on Tuesday night.

The special, which was recorded at Mariah’s recent show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, aired on CBS. According to TV Line, it crushed the Christmas competition, drawing the most viewers of any other program that night: 3.8 million.

Mariah’s special was up against NBC’s airing of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which drew 2.6 million viewers, and ABC’s Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Disney’s Prep & Landing and its sequel, which drew 2.8 million, 1.8 million and 1.6 million viewers, respectively.

Mariah’s special featured guest appearances by Billy Porter, her longtime musical collaborator Jermaine Dupri, rapper Slick Rick, the Radio City Rockettes, Drew Barrymore, and Mariah’s twins Monroe and Moroccan. She performed her past hits, Christmas classics and, of course, that song.

On Twitter, she wrote, “Thank you for tuning in to #MerryChristmasToAll!! Hope you enjoyed the show!!! Performing at @TheGarden is always special, but this show, my first one in 3 years, was truly unforgettable and I’m so grateful to be able to cherish this memory forever.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jelly-roll’s-mom-broke-her-ankle-and-missed-his-nashville-show,-so-now-he’s-bringing-the-concert-to-her
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jelly Roll’s mom broke her ankle and missed his Nashville show, so now he’s bringing the concert to her

ABC Family has always been important to rising star Jelly Roll, so after his mom suffered an injury and wasn’t able to make it to his recent headlining Bridgestone Arena show in Nashville, her son decided he had to do something to make it up to her. As she continues to recuperate, Jelly says he’s bringing the party to his mom's nursing home for a stripped-down set this week. “My […]

todayDecember 22, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%