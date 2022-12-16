AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mary McCartney got “chills” from Kate Bush’s Abbey Road doc contribution

todayDecember 16, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Mary McCartney taking photos at Abbey Road. (Mary McCartney/Tim Cragg)

While Abbey Road Studios is most associated with the Beatles, plenty of other artists recorded there, and that was an important point director Mary McCartney wanted to get across in her new documentary, If These Walls Could Sing, which debuts Friday on Disney+.

Believe it or not, Mary says her first memory of the studio has nothing to do with her famous dad, Paul McCartney, but with another artist entirely.

“I think my first sort of memory [of Abbey Road] is walking into the reception area when I was a little kid, probably like 6 or 7,” Mary tells Yahoo Music. “The reception area there used to have photographs of all of the musicians that had been there before, this beautiful gallery of pictures. And there was Kate Bush. … I really remember seeing that picture.”

Because of that, Mary felt it was important to have Kate in the doc — and this was before the resurgence of her song “Running Up That Hill,” thanks to Stranger Things. Mary says when she first reached out for an interview, Kate turned her down because she doesn’t do them. But Mary didn’t give up and eventually got Kate to record an audio clip for the doc.

“I heard it, and I got chills. … I literally couldn’t believe my luck,” Mary says. “It is one of the highlights of my life, getting to know Kate and being able to speak to her about her history there.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

five-louisiana-officers-charged-after-deadly-arrest-of-unarmed-black-man-in-2019
insert_link

National News

Five Louisiana officers charged after deadly arrest of unarmed Black man in 2019

(NEW YORK) -- More than three years after her son Ronald Greene, an unarmed Black man, died in police custody, Mona Hardin said she still struggles to talk about him in the past tense. But now her family is one step closer to getting justice after a grand jury charged five law enforcement officers Thursday for Greene’s death. “Ronnie has been with us. I felt my son, I felt his […]

todayDecember 16, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%