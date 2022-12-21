AD
National News

Massive storm bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions: Your holiday forecast

todayDecember 21, 2022

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — As the holiday travel rush begins, a cross-country storm is bringing heavy snow, blizzard conditions and damaging winds.

Here’s the latest forecast:

Blizzard warnings have been issued in the Upper Midwest and the Plains on Wednesday as the storm moves in. Heavy snow will cause treacherous travel conditions in Des Moines and Minneapolis.

On Thursday, snow and gusty winds will slam Kansas City, St. Louis and Chicago.

The storm then brings snow and gusty winds to Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee Thursday afternoon into Friday.

Michigan will see more than 1 foot of snow.

Chicago will get a few inches of snow which will be coupled with powerful 40 to 50 mph wind gusts, producing blowing and drifting snow.

In the Northeast, heavy rain, coastal flooding and disruptive winds are expected Thursday night into Friday. Gusts could reach 70 mph in some areas.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

