Rev Rock Report

Master of (virtual) puppets: Metallica-themed emote added to ‘Fortnite’

todayDecember 14, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen

After conquering the Upside Down, Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” is headed to the world of video games.

The metal legends have teamed up with the online game Fortnite to add a ‘Tallica-themed emote, which are actions players can perform with their avatars to communicate with one another. Using the emote, you can get four players together to jam along to “Master of Puppets.”

“Master of Puppets” saw a resurgence this year thanks to its placement in Netflix’s Stranger Things. The show propelled the 1986 thrash classic to chart on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for the first time.

Meanwhile, Metallica premiered a new song called “Lux Æterna” last month. It’s the lead single off the band’s upcoming album, ﻿72 Seasons﻿, due out April 14. Metallica will launch a world stadium tour in support of the record in 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Well, there’s no doubt Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is one of the hottest shows out there, and it’s earned Elton yet another honor. StubHub is out with its 2022 Year In Live Experiences report and, thanks to the tour, which wrapped in the U.S. in November, Elton earns the honor of Top Global Touring Artist of the Year. He beats out Harry Styles for the top spot, […]

todayDecember 14, 2022

