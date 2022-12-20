AD
Entertainment News

Matt Damon says he lost out on $250 million for refusing ‘Avatar’, directer James Cameron reacts

todayDecember 20, 2022

Matt Damon missed out on a cool $250 million dollar payday when he turned down the starring role in Avatar and director James Cameron can’t help but to laugh. 

Cameron originally pitched Damon to star in the 2009 film and even offered him a 10% cut of box office profits, Damon revealed in 2021 while at Cannes Film Festival. Given that the film went on to gross over $2 billion, that would have equaled a payday of over $250 million.

“I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money,” Damon said at the time, according to Deadline

In a recent BBC interview, Cameron was asked about the actor and he immediately erupted in laughter. 

“He’s beating himself up over this and I really think you know, ‘Matt you’re kind of like one of the biggest movie stars in the world, get over it,'” Cameron said before explaining why Damon had to turn the film down. “He had to do another ‘Bourne’ film which was on his runway and there was nothing we could do about that. So he had to regretfully decline.”

Although Damon missed out on a chance to be in the first movie, Cameron is open to him appearing in a future Avatar sequel but he doesn’t plan on giving him the same deal. 

“Must do it. We have to do it so the world is in equilibrium again. But he doesn’t get 10%, f*** that,” Cameron said. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

Tuesday’s Mariah Carey Christmas special has Drew Barrymore, Billy Porter, the twins and more

Mariah Carey's holiday special, Merry Christmas to All!, airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET. But People has a special preview of the show, which was recorded December 13 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, so you'll know what to expect. During the special, Mariah descended from the rafters on a snowflake throne and sang many traditional holiday hits, such as "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing," "Joy to the World" and […]

todayDecember 20, 2022

