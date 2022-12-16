AD
Rev Rock Report

Megadeth premieres video for ﻿'The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!'﻿ track "Killing Time"

December 16, 2022

Megadeth has premiered the video for “Killing Time,” a track off the band’s new album, The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead!

The clip is the fifth chapter in Dave Mustaine and company’s ongoing video saga, which tells the origin story of Megadeth’s Vic Rattlehead mascot, who apparently is a pretty good sword fighter. You can watch it now streaming on YouTube.

Previous installments in the series are accompanied by the songs “We’ll Be Back,” the Ice-T-featuring “Night Stalkers,” “Life in Hell” and The Sick title track.

Megadeth released The Sick, the Dying…and the Dead! in September. The thrashers supported the record on a tour with Five Finger Death Punch.

Meanwhile, “We’ll Be Back” is nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2023 Grammys.

(Video contains uncensored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

