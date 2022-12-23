AD
Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor celebrates her 4th wedding anniversary to Daryl Sabara: “I’m forever in that honeymoon phase”

todayDecember 23, 2022

Disney/Chloe Rice

It’s been four years since Meghan Trainor walked down the aisle and said “I do” to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, and the singer says she hasn’t stopped smiling since.

Sharing a carousel of photos documenting their romance, as well as life with their 1-year-old son, Riley, Meghan penned, “4 years of marriage to my favorite human ever. I’m forever in that honeymoon phase.”

She continued, “Thank you for making me laugh so hard, for always making me feel SO loved and for being the best life partner ever. From saying ‘I love you’ on day 6 of knowing each other, and [you writing] ‘Marry Me’ after month one… I always knew it was you.”

Meghan closed out the sentimental post by also thanking Sabara for giving her “the sweetest boy ever.”

Many of her famous friends celebrated the anniversary milestone in the comment section, such as Pentatonix‘s Scott HoyingMandy Moore and Ashley Tisdale.

Meghan and Daryl tied the knot on December 22, 2018. The date doesn’t just mark their anniversary, it’s also Meghan’s birthday.

When announcing her nuptials four years ago, she wrote, “I’m a wifey for lifey! Best birthday ever!!!!!!” The two confirmed their relationship back in October 2016.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mariah Carey's co-writer says her version of how her Christmas hit was written is a "tall tale"

