AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor explains why she wrote “I Believe in Santa”

todayDecember 8, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

It’s been a year since Meghan Trainor released the music video for “I Believe in Santa,” and the singer is ready to dish on some little-known facts about the festive offering.

Meghan released the “Vevo footnotes” of the music video, which explained how she brought her creative vision to life and why she made the song.

“I’m a Christmas baby and I’ve wanted to write a Christmas album since I was very young. I wrote and produced ‘I Believe in Santa’ with my brothers. When writing the song, I remembered my friends fighting over whether or not Santa was real when we were 10 years old,” Meghan revealed.

She also explained she asked JoJo Siwa to star in the music video because she was “super pregnant” at the time with her son, Riley. “I couldn’t do all of the dancing,” Meghan explained before crediting the video for making her and JoJo closer friends.

It was also disclosed JoJo and her mom, ﻿Jessalynn Siwa﻿, designed the whimsical and glitter-filled costumes she wore in the video. In addition, Meghan cast “‘the’ verified Santa J Claus from TikTok” in the music video, but had actor David Haverty do all of his stunts.

Additionally, director Josh Forbes says the music video had an alternate ending where a mecha Santa “picked up JoJo like King Kong and blew up the house with laser eyes.” As for why it wasn’t used, Forbes said “nobody liked it and it was way too expensive.”

The song was featured in A Very Trainor Christmas, which Meghan released in 2020. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘billy-the-kid-makes-it-big’:-dolly-parton-announces-a-new-children’s-book
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

‘Billy the Kid Makes it Big’: Dolly Parton announces a new children’s book

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Dolly Parton’s third children’s book is officially in the works. The country legend announced the news to People this week, explaining that the book, Billy the Kid Makes it Big, stars her goddog, Billy the Kid. Billy’s got big dreams of country stardom, and when he finds himself the target of bullies at the Battle of the Bow-wows, he must rely on music to restore his self-confidence. […]

todayDecember 8, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%