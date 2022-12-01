AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Meghan Trainor says her music must first be approved by her son: “That’s my boy!”

todayDecember 1, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Meghan Trainor has to impress a really tough critic before she releases new music: her son, Riley.

Speaking to Britain’s Capital FM, the singer revealed she gauges a song’s worthiness by watching her toddler’s reaction to it. “My first song that I danced with him to was called ‘Takin’ It Back’,” she recalled. “… He loved it!”

That song was also the title track of her newest studio album. Continued Meghan, “I would just hold him and we’d swing and sway and every time it stopped, he’d [get upset].”

Meghan revealed her son is now a big fan of her songs. “Every time my songs come on the speaker, he goes, ‘Mama!’ Like, he definitely knows [it’s me] and then we’ll play other people and he doesn’t say that,” she said.

Meghan added her son takes the cuteness factor up a notch whenever he decides to walk “up to the speaker and go ‘Mama!'” “Like, he thinks I’m trapped in there…,” she continued. “That’s my boy!”

Meghan and husband Daryl Sabara welcomed Riley in 2021. The singer hasn’t been coy about the fact that she’s trying to give her toddler a sibling and hopes to have a large family one day.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

auction-of-fleetwood-mac-&-christine-mcvie-items-going-on-as-planned-this-weekend
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Auction of Fleetwood Mac & Christine McVie items going on as planned this weekend

Julien's Auctions Personal items from the late Christine McVie will go up for auction as planned this weekend, with proceeds from the sale benefiting the Recording Academy charity MusiCares. Following the news of McVie’s death at age 79 on Wednesday, Julien’s Auctions announced they will move forward with the auction on Saturday. “We worked with the legendary Christie McVie and her team for the past year in curating a world class auction set to […]

todayDecember 1, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%