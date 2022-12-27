AD
Entertainment News

Melissa Rivers lays out her goals for 2023, what we should all leave behind in 2022

todayDecember 27, 2022

Courtesy of Sean Black

Melissa Rivers hopes to see in 2023 more unity in society — and less junk food on her plate.

Speaking to ABC Audio, the comedian laid out what she hopes to achieve in 2023. “Get more sleep! Finally commit to that workout routine. Yeah, same as everybody,” she joked, adding she’ll also cut out processed foods and “make sure I do cardio three to four days a week.”

“You know, for as different as we all like to think we are, we’re all really the same. We all want to be healthier. We all want to achieve those work goals. We all want to eat better,” Rivers continued. She said another thing people have in common with health-inspired resolutions is that they typically “last for all of six weeks.”

As for what everyone should leave behind in 2022, the Fashion Police star wants to see less extremism. “The pendulum needs to start swinging back to the middle on everything,” she said. 

“I believe that most Americans and most people in the world live in the middle. Everyone’s not out to the far left or the far right,” noted Rivers.

Rivers also hopes people, especially the younger generation, stop getting their news from social media. “It is not fact-checked … You can’t believe everything you read,” she warned. “Every day there’s a new conspiracy theory or some new kind of hate speech.”

She advised that instead of turning exclusively to TikTok or Instagram, “Read two different newspapers or different newsletters” to learn what’s happening in the world. 

There’s one more thing Rivers wants to do in 2023: host presidential biographer Jon Meacham and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on her Group Text podcast. She also shared it wouldn’t hurt to welcome George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Barack Obama to her show, too.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

