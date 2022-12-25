Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia University 101-90

Women’s Basketball Falls in OT to Millsaps 69-64
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team lost their game in overtime to Millsaps College 69-64. The Mountaineers traveled to Houston, Texas, for a neutral site game against the Majors from Millsaps College. After a close first half, Schreiner went into halftime down just 6 points. Then, after a second half rally, the Mountaineers tied things up and sent the game into overtime. Unfortunately, the run would end there though […]