Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia University 101-90

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their game against Concordia University 101-90.

The Mountaineers remained in Georgetown, Texas, for one final neutral site match against the Tornados from Concordia University.

The win streak for Schreiner Men’s Basketball now sits at five after the Mountaineers handled the Tornados for the second time this week.

It was a dominant showing by big man, Kamden Ross, who finished with a game high 33 points, 15 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

(5-0, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 33 pts, 15 reb, 3 blk

Darian Gibson – 21 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast

Dylan Mackey – 17 pts

Beau Cervantes – 14 pts, 6 ast

Next Game

Schreiner University vs LeTourneau University

Kerrville, TX

2:00 PM

Box Score

Schedule