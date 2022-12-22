Men’s Basketball Defeats Concordia University 103-98

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their home opener against Concordia University 103-98.

The Mountaineers moved to 3-0 to start their season after defeating the Tornados from Concordia University 103-98 in what was an exciting home opener in Kerrville, Texas.

Schreiner got off to a hot start and led by as many as 15 points going into the second half. However, foul trouble for the Mountaineers forced Schreiner to take out key veteran players and opened up a window for Concordia to get back in the game, closing the gap to just three points in the closing minutes of play. With the game on the line though, the battle tested Mountaineers came through and iced the game away on the free throw line.

Schreiner saw big scoring performances from three of their starters, Kamden Ross (18 pts), Darian Gibson (18 pts), and Jalen Ned (17 pts). It was also a strong performance by Dylan Mackey and Beau Cervantes who took over the majority of the point guard duties in the second half as returning senior Alex Dehoyos was forced to come out due to foul trouble.

Mountaineer fans were also introduced to freshman sharpshooter, AJ Aungst. Aungst came off the bench and finished with 10 points on a perfect 4-4 (2-2 3PM) shooting performance.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (3-0, 0-0 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Kamden Ross – 18 pts, 5 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk

Darian Gibson – 18 pts, 6 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl

Jalen Ned – 17 pts, 4 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk

AJ Aungst – 10 pts, 4-4 FGM

Dylan Mackey – 6 pts, 7 ast

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Hendrix College (neutral) – Georgetown, Texas, 2:30 PM

