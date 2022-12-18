Men’s Basketball Defeats Hardin-Simmons 76-68

Women’s Basketball Falls to Hardin-Simmons 81-77
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Basketball team lost their road game against Hardin-Simmons University 81-77. The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip to Abilene, Texas, with a trip up the street to take on the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University. After a close first quarter, Hardin-Simmons began to find some seperation in the second quarter as they went into the break holding on to a 13 point lead over Schreiner. However, […]