Men’s Basketball Defeats Hardin-Simmons 76-68

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their road game against Hardin-Simmons University 76-68.

The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip to Abilene, Texas, with a trip up the street to take on the Cowboys from Hardin-Simmons University.

After a close first half, the Cowboys found themselves heading into halftime holding onto a one point lead over Schreiner. However, the Mountaineers woke up in the second half as they outscored the Cowboys by nine points and went on to win the game 76-68.

SCH MBB (2-0, 0-0 SCAC)

Individual Standouts

Bronson Evans – 16 pts, 6 reb

Darian Gibson – 12 pts, 9 reb

Alex Dehoyos – 12 pts, 4 stl

Kamden Ross – 10 pts, 10 reb

Up Next

Nov. 16, 2022

Schreiner University vs Concordia University

Kerrville, Texas

5:30 PM

