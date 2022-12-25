Men’s Basketball Defeats Hendrix College 71-54

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball won their game against Hendrix College 71-54.

The Mountaineers traveled to Georgetown, Texas, for a neutral site game against the Warriors from Hendrix College.

The win streak moves to four for Schreiner Men’s Basketball as a full team effort from the Mountaineers pushed them past the Warriors with ease. After leading throughout both halves of play, Schreiner went on to win the game 71-54.

Box Score Standouts

Dylan Mackey – 9 pts, 5 ast

AJ Aungst – 8 pts

Cristian Rodriguez – 8 pts, 6 reb, 2 blk

Joshua Alcocer – 7 pts

Next Game

Scheiner University vs Concordia University

Georgetown, TX

2:30 PM

