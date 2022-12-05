AD
Men’s Basketball Falls to Centenary College 84-79

todayDecember 5, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road game against Centenary College 84-79.

The Mountaineers closed out their weekend roadtrip with a trip to Shreveport, Louisiana, to continue conference play with a matchup against the Gents from Centenary College.

It was a hard fought game that saw the Mountaineers trailing throughout, but a second half push by Schreiner narrowed the lead down to striking distance. Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough as the Gents pulled away at the end and won the game 84-79.

Despite the loss, it was still a very strong performance by Jalen Ned, who finished with a team high 26 points, 4 rebounds, and 6 steals.

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (6-3, 0-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Jalen Ned – 26 pts, 6 stl, 4 reb

Kamden Ross – 21 pts, 15 reb, 3 blk

Beau Cervantes – 13 pts, 2 ast

Box Score

Schedule 

Written by: Schreiner University

