Men’s Basketball Falls to Centenary College 84-79

Elliot Page reveals cover and release date for his memoir, ‘Pageboy’
Theo Wargo/Getty Images Elliot Page can now add author to his list of accomplishments. On Monday, the actor revealed that his previously announced memoir, Pageboy, will hit bookstore shelves everywhere on June 6. Page also posted the book’s cover on Instagram, alongside a caption that detailed his experience in writing the memoir. “Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly 'debated' in the […]