Sports News

Men’s Basketball Falls to Sul Ross State 75-66

todayDecember 15, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their game against Sul Ross State University 75-66.

The Mountaineers were at home for their matchup against the Lobos from Sul Ross State University. 

After falling behind to start the game, Schreiner rallied and built up an eleven point lead heading into the break. Unfortunately, the Lobos caught a second wind as the 2nd half progressed and fought their way all the way back into the game. Then, as the scoring started to run dry for the Mountaineers, Sul Ross put the pressure on and built up a double-digit lead of their own, a lead that would hold for the remainder of the game. As the final seconds ticked away, the game came to a conclusion with a final score of 75-66 in favor of the Lobos.

Schreiner men’s Basketball (6-5, 0-2 SCAc)

Box Score Standouts

Bronson Evans – 19 pts, 3 reb

Beau Cervantes – 10 pts, 3 ast

Cristian Rodriguez – 8 pts, 7 reb

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Texas A&M University- Corpus Christi (Exhibition)

Corpus Christi, Texas

11:00 AM

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

