Men’s Basketball Falls to UT-Dallas 76-59

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team lost their road game against the University of Texas-Dallas 76-59.

The Mountaineers traveled to Richardson, Texas, for their matchup against the Comets from the University of Texas-Dallas in a non-conference game.

After a close first half that saw the Mountaineers only down by four points heading into the break (34-30), it quickly became a different story in the second, as the Comets began to create separation and built up a lead that Schreiner would not be able to catch up to. Coming to a close with a final score of 76-59.

Schreiner finished the game shooting 45.8% from the field (22-48), 17.6% from three (3-17), 63.2% from the line (12-19), and were led by freshman, Cristian Rodriguez, who finished as the team’s only double-digit scorer (10pts).

Schreiner Men’s Basketball (6-4, 0-2 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Cristian Rodriguez – 10pts, 4reb

Darian Gibson – 9pts

Box Score

Next Game

December 14, 2022

Schreiner University vs Sul Ross State University

Kerrville, Texas

7:00 PM

Schedule