AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Men’s Basketball Wins Season Opener Over McMurry 89-87

todayDecember 18, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their season opening game against McMurry University 89-87.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to open up their season with a road game against the Warhawks from McMurry University. 

After an intense back and forth, the Mountaineers found themselves down five points heading into the break. However, they would come alive in the second half as sophomore guard, Jalen Ned, led Scheiner on an unbelievable run, scoring 18 of his total 22 points in the second half, and setting up the Mountaineers to tie the game (87-87) with just under 1 minute left to play.

Schreiner would then miss the go ahead basket though, giving McMurry what should have been the final possession of the game. The Warhawks wound down the game clock and attempted to take the game winning shot at the buzzer, but they went a few seconds too early.

The shot missed and the rebound was chased down by none other than Jalen Ned. However, as Ned grabbed the rebound out of the air, he was undercut by a McMurry player, causing the referee to call a foul with one second remaining on the game clock and the score still tied 87-87.

The called foul on McMurry would then send Jalen Ned to the free throw line for a chance to win the game. 

With zero hesitancy, Ned knocked down both free throws and the Mountaineers went on to win their season opener over McMurry 89-87.

SCH MBB (1-0, 0-0 SCAC)

Individual Standouts

Jalen Ned – 22 pts, 8 reb

Dylan Mackey – 16 pts, 8 reb

Jackson Reid – 11 pts

Beau Cervantes – 11 pts

Alex Dehoyos – 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl

Up Next

Nov. 12, 2022

Schreiner University at Hardin-Simmons University

Abilene, TX

3:00 PM

Box Score

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

5-in-critical-condition-following-memphis-shooting
insert_link

National News

5 in critical condition following Memphis shooting

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images (MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Five people are in critical condition after a late Friday night shooting in North Memphis, Tennessee, according to the Memphis Police Department. Two men and two women were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and another woman was taken by a private vehicle to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect is known by the victims but is not in custody, according […]

todayDecember 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%