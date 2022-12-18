Men’s Basketball Wins Season Opener Over McMurry 89-87

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Basketball team won their season opening game against McMurry University 89-87.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, to open up their season with a road game against the Warhawks from McMurry University.

After an intense back and forth, the Mountaineers found themselves down five points heading into the break. However, they would come alive in the second half as sophomore guard, Jalen Ned, led Scheiner on an unbelievable run, scoring 18 of his total 22 points in the second half, and setting up the Mountaineers to tie the game (87-87) with just under 1 minute left to play.

Schreiner would then miss the go ahead basket though, giving McMurry what should have been the final possession of the game. The Warhawks wound down the game clock and attempted to take the game winning shot at the buzzer, but they went a few seconds too early.

The shot missed and the rebound was chased down by none other than Jalen Ned. However, as Ned grabbed the rebound out of the air, he was undercut by a McMurry player, causing the referee to call a foul with one second remaining on the game clock and the score still tied 87-87.

The called foul on McMurry would then send Jalen Ned to the free throw line for a chance to win the game.

With zero hesitancy, Ned knocked down both free throws and the Mountaineers went on to win their season opener over McMurry 89-87.

SCH MBB (1-0, 0-0 SCAC)

Individual Standouts

Jalen Ned – 22 pts, 8 reb

Dylan Mackey – 16 pts, 8 reb

Jackson Reid – 11 pts

Beau Cervantes – 11 pts

Alex Dehoyos – 10 pts, 4 reb, 3 stl

Up Next

Nov. 12, 2022

Schreiner University at Hardin-Simmons University

Abilene, TX

3:00 PM

