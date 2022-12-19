AD
Men’s Wrestling Defeats Carl Alberts 31-13

December 19, 2022

Posted: Nov 14, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men’s Wrestling team won their dual against Carl Alberts State College 31-13.

The Mountaineers traveled to Poteau, Oklahoma, to take on Carl Alberts State College. Schreiner had a very strong performance in the dual as they went on to defeat Carl Alberts 31-13.

Recording points for the Mountaineers was Jose Salinas (4), Jayden Bustillos (6), Dominique Quiroz (3), Levi Slaydon (3), Austin Hartmangruber (3), Nawab Singh (6), and Austin Cooley (6).

Results

Schedule

 

Written by: Schreiner University

