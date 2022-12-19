Men’s Wrestling Defeats Carl Alberts 31-13

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in Los Angeles sex assault trial
Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images A Los Angeles jury has found disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on three of seven counts, including rape, in his Los Angeles sexual assault trial. The jury found Weinstein not guilty on one count, and it was hung on three counts. The jury will return Tuesday to hear arguments on special findings. Weinstein initially faced 11 counts in the trial, but four charges relating to Jane […]