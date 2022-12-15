AD
Rev Rock Report

Metallica earns ﻿’Billboard’﻿ rarity as “Lux Æterna” hits #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay chart

todayDecember 15, 2022

Background
Blackened Recordings

Metallica‘s “Lux Æterna” has earned the metal legends a very rare Billboard chart feat.

The lead single off the upcoming ‘Tallica album, 72 Seasons, has hit #1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and only took two weeks to do it. Just one other song released in the 21st century has reached the top of Mainstream Rock Airplay that quickly: Foo Fighters‘ “Something from Nothing” in 2014.

You’d have to go back to the ’90s to find another song that conquered Mainstream Rock Airplay in two weeks or less. Fittingly enough, Metallica was the band to do it back then, too. Their Garage Inc. cover of Bob Seger‘s “Turn the Page” took two weeks to reach #1, as well.

“Lux Æterna” is Metallica’s 11th #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, tied for sixth-most leaders since the chart began in 1981. The song previously debuted at #2 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, the best start for any song on the chart since Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ “Dani California” in 2006.

﻿72 Seasons﻿, the follow-up to 2016’s ﻿Hardwired…to Self-Destruct﻿, drops April 14. Metallica will support 72 Seasons on a world tour in 2023 and 2024, featuring completely different set lists across multiple shows in each city.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

