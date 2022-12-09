AD
Rev Rock Report

Mick Jagger celebrates youngest child’s 6th birthday

todayDecember 9, 2022

Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images

Mick Jagger‘s youngest kid is a chip off the old Stone.

Deveraux, the rock legend’s eighth child, turned 6 years old on Thursday. His mother, Melanie Hamrick, Jagger’s girlfriend, posted a photo on Instagram of the three of them celebrating together. In the photo, Hamrick holds a birthday cake and kisses Deveraux on the cheek, while Jagger smiles happily. 

Deveraux looks very much like his famous dad in the series of photos Hamrick posted; in one, he’s standing in a recording studio holding a cookie while wearing a Rolling Stones T-shirt. “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi. Love you so much !!!!!” Hamrick captioned the post.

Jagger and Hamrick have been dating since 2014; they welcomed Deveraux in 2016. In July, Hamrick posted a photo of Devi dressed as Spider-Man watching his dad rock out onstage.

Jagger shares four children — Gabriel, 25, Georgia May, 30, James, 37, and Elizabeth, 38 — with Jerry Hall, and Jade, 51, with his ex-wife, Bianca Jagger. He’s also father to Karis, 52, with actress Marsha Hunt and Lucas, 23, with Brazilian TV presenter Luciana Gimenez.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

