﻿Minnie Driver reflects on 25th anniversary of ‘Good Will Hunting’

todayDecember 5, 2022

25 years ago today Good Will Hunting hit theaters, making Matt Damon and Ben Affleck stars and Oscar winners. Minnie Driver also got an Oscar nomination for her role in the film, and she tells ABC Audio it was an extraordinary experience to be a part of it.

“It is a classic film,” the English actress states. “It’s beautiful — and only those of us who made it know what a tiny chamber movie it was and how it was never meant to be, it was never designed to be this gigantic movie which speaks to its heart, which is beautiful and strong.”

Driver adds that being a part of the psychological drama is something she cherishes. 

“Listen, whenever I see any of those hundred greatest movies of all time, Good Will Hunting is on that list,” she says. “What an extraordinary thing to be part of a film that has survived the test of the last 25 years and maybe will continue.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

Good Will Hunting,﻿ released in 1997, also starred Robin Williams and Stellan Skarsgård. It chronicles the story of Will Hunting, a gifted young janitor at MIT with a habit of self-sabotaging, who eventually gets help from a psychologist to help sort out his life. 

The film grossed over $225 million and earned several accolades, including nine nominations at the 70th Academy Awards, where Williams won Best Supporting Actor for his role and Best Original Screenplay went to Affleck and Damon. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

