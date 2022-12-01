Miranda Lambert adds 16 new dates to her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency for 2023

ABC

Miranda Lambert’s Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency will roll on in 2023.

The singer announced 16 new dates this week, with blocks of time concentrated in the summer and winter months of 2023. Her show will return to Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood, the same place where the Velvet Rodeo show launched back in September.

“We’re gonna keep the party goin in Vegas!” Miranda wrote on social media along with a clip of herself performing her song “Geraldene” from the Zappos Theater stage.

The 2023 leg of the Velvet Rodeo residency kicks off with a string of dates: July 7, 8, 12, 13, 15, 19, 21 and 22. Miranda will then return to Vegas on November 30, with more shows set for December 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14 and 16.

The official on-sale for the 2023 shows begins December 9 at 10 a.m. PT, but fan club members will have access to a presale starting December 5. There are two additional presales: one for Citi cardholders on December 5 and another for Caesars Entertainment loyalty program members and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers on December 7.