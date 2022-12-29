AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

Mom who lost 100 pounds and became a champion powerlifter shares her tip to make a change

todayDecember 29, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Tamara Walcott, a 38-year-old mother of two from Columbia, Maryland, said that if anyone had told her five years ago she’d be a world champion powerlifter, she would have laughed.

This year, Walcott won the title for the heaviest raw deadlift in the world by a woman after deadlifting 639 pounds.

Her journey to a world title began in 2018 when Walcott took up weightlifting to gain strength.

“I think one of the biggest things that kind of made me change my life and decide that I wanted to do this is that I wanted to take control of my life ” Walcott said Wednesday on ABC News’ Good Morning America. “And that’s exactly what I did, by controlling the weight in my hand.”

Over the next several years, Walcott also lost 100 pounds.

She is featured in the new issue of People as one of the magazine’s “Beyond the Scale” success stories, highlighting five different wellness journeys that celebrate non-scale victories.

Walcott said her top tip for people who want to make a change, especially in the New Year, is to set one goal each day.

“Every single day I do one thing,” she said. “One thing when I wake up that gets me one step closer to my goal.”

She continued, “Whether that’s eating healthier that day because I know I won’t be training, so I focus on nutrition. Or the days that I’m training, I focus on, alright, what are fueling your body in order to attain this lift that you have to accomplish.”

Walcott said the hardest part of her health transformation was healing her unhealthy relationship with food and that her improved mental health is her biggest accomplishment — not the physical transformation.

To stay motivated during the tough days, Walcott said she would tell herself “what you put in, is what you put out.”

To fuel her body and her workouts, Walcott said she focuses on eating protein, vegetables and complex carbohydrates like sweet potatoes.

“I just make better choices,” she said. “Motivated or not, I’m determined. I’m checking all the boxes.”

Walcott said she started her weightlifting journey by working out in her living room, even bench pressing her son, who now works out with her in the gym and whom she describes as her “hype man.”

She said she’s most proud of being a role model to her children and setting the example that anything you can dream, you can do.

“I think one of the biggest things too is my kids realize now that I can show them better than I can tell them that anything is possible,” she said.

“Beyond the Scale” is featured in the latest issue of People, on newsstands now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

shopping-expert-shares-the-ins-and-outs-of-returning-unwanted-holiday-gifts
insert_link

Business News

Shopping expert shares the ins and outs of returning unwanted holiday gifts

(NEW YORK) -- 'Tis the season for returning unwanted Christmas presents, and smart shopping expert Trae Bodge of TrueTrae.com is sharing some helpful tips to help make the process a little bit easier. When it comes to returning gifts in the store, be prepared for crowds this week, Bodge told ABC News Live. It's also ideal to bring in a gift receipt with the item and ensure that items are […]

todayDecember 29, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%