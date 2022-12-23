AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Moonfall’, ‘The 355’ and more: The biggest flops of 2022

todayDecember 23, 2022

Background
share close
AD

It’s a list no star or studio wants to be on come December, but Business Insider has compiled a list of the biggest theatrical flops of 2022. 

Overall, the U.S. box office showed strong signs of life, what with the huge numbers pulled by Top Gun: Maverick, another Jurassic World movie crossing the billion-dollar mark worldwide, the success of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the last-minute theater surge of Avatar: The Way of Water

Comscore notes $7.2 billion was spent at the movies this year. And while that’s a hefty jump from 2021’s $4.5 billion, by comparison, 2019 saw box office receipts totaling $11 billion.

Using data from IMDB Pro, Business Insider compared budgets to ticket sales for a host of movies beginning in January of this year. Important to note, the production budget doesn’t include the tens of millions — and sometimes far more — studios spend to market the movies.

One of the biggest profile flops, when comparing budgets to tickets, was the Halle Berry sci-fi movie Moonfall: It made barely over $19 million here, and had a total worldwide take of $67 million, against a budget of $150 million. 

On the other side of the coin, the horror movie Smile was made for $17 million and grossed $216 million worldwide. A very clever — and cheap — viral marketing campaign used people wearing creepy smiles and “Smile” T-shirts behind home plate during Major League Baseball games to generate buzz. 

Here are the year’s underperformers, according to IMDB Pro: 

January

The 355

Total US box office: $14.57 million

Total global box office: $27.8 million

Production budget: $75 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 25%

February

Moonfall   

Total US box office: $19.06 million

Total global box office: $67.3 million

Production budget: $150 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 36%

Blacklight 

Total US box office: $9.6 million

Total global box office: $15.9 million

Production budget: $43 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 10%

April

Morbius

Total US box office: $73 million

Total global box office: $167 million

Production budget: $75 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 15%

Ambulance

Total US box office: $22.3 million

Total global box office: $51.8 million

Production budget: $40 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 69%

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Total US box office: $95.8 million

Total global box office: $405 million

Production budget: $200 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 46%

The Northman

Total US box office: $34.2 million

Total global box office: $69.6 million

Production budget: $60 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 89%

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Total US box office: $20.3 million

Total global box office: $29.1 million

Production budget: $30 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 87%

June

Lightyear

Total US box office: $118.3 million

Total global box office: $226.4 million

Production budget: $200 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 74%

August

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Total US box office: $8.3 million

Total global box office: $19.3 million

Production budget: $60 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 71%

September

Bros

Total US box office: $11.6 million

Total global box office: $14.76 million

Production budget: $22 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 88%

October

Amsterdam

US opening weekend: $6.4 million

Total US box office: $14.9 million

Total global box office: $31.2 million

Production budget: $80 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 33%

November

She Said

US opening weekend: $2.2 million

Total US box office: $5.8 million

Total global box office: $10.6 million

Production budget: $32 million

Rotten Tomatoes critics score: 87%

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-beatles’-record-for-the-most-uk-christmas-number-ones-broken
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Beatles’ record for the most UK Christmas number ones broken

Reg Lewis/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images The Beatles have lost one of their United Kingdom chart records. Up until now the legendary rockers held the record for the most U.K. Christmas number ones on the Official Singles chart with four, but that has now been surpassed by British duo LadBaby.  LadBaby, the husband and wife parody act of Mark and Roxanne Hoyle, earned their fifth Christmas number one this week with “Food Aid,” a reimagining of the 1985 Band Aid Christmas […]

todayDecember 23, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%