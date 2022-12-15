AD
Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden, KISS & Slipknot headlining France’s 2023 Hellfest

todayDecember 15, 2022

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Mötley Crüe, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot will raise some hell next year when they headline the 2023 edition of France’s Hellfest rock and metal festival.

The bill also includes the reformed Pantera, Def Leppard, Hollywood Vampires, Parkway Drive, Machine Gun Kelly, Tenacious D, Incubus, Architects, Alter Bridge and Papa Roach, among many others.

Hellfest 2023 takes place June 15-18. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Hellfest.fr.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will play Hellfest as part of their 2023 world tour, which follows their 2022 joint U.S. Stadium Tour. The Crüe lineup will feature Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 in place of Mick Mars, who announced his retirement from touring in October.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

