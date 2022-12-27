AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Mountaineers Assist With Habitat For Humanity

todayDecember 27, 2022

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner employees and Athletic Department had 66 people brave the cold and rain on Saturday to volunteer at the Kerrville Habitat for Humanity. The athletes and Schreiner Employees worked a total of 164 hours blessing two families with “friends and family” hours. Their volunteer efforts will assist the families realize their dreams of home ownership. Below are some pictures of the work being accomplished, a little warmth and R&R, as well as the site location where the work was completed. 

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

david-lee-roth-releases-new-live-recording-of-van-halen’s-‘everybody-wants-some’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

David Lee Roth releases new live recording of Van Halen’s ‘Everybody Wants Some’

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS David Lee Roth is covering Van Halen again. The rocker just shared a new live version of the band’s hit “Everybody Wants Some,” taken from his 2022 Hollywood recording session with his solo band. The session took place back in May, where Roth and his band recorded 14 songs. He’s already released several of them over the past year, including “You Really Got Me,” “Dance the Night […]

todayDecember 27, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%