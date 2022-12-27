Mountaineers Assist With Habitat For Humanity

David Lee Roth releases new live recording of Van Halen’s ‘Everybody Wants Some’
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS David Lee Roth is covering Van Halen again. The rocker just shared a new live version of the band’s hit “Everybody Wants Some,” taken from his 2022 Hollywood recording session with his solo band. The session took place back in May, where Roth and his band recorded 14 songs. He’s already released several of them over the past year, including “You Really Got Me,” “Dance the Night […]