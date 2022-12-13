AD
Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Adele, Pink, Jewel, the Jonas Brothers and Camila Cabello

todayDecember 13, 2022

You might catch Adele on a nature walk. Daily Mail reports she told the audience during her Vegas residency, “I’ve started hiking. I really like it. I put my headphones on and get on with it.” She also joked walking around a big theater is a workout.

Pink released the Sam Feldt remix of her new song, “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” which transforms the disco song to a bass-heavy clubhouse rave.

﻿Jewel ﻿is none too happy with the animal a TikTok randomizer claims she represents most — a goldfish. She shared the video and her disappointed reaction before pretending to be a sad goldfish. “Well that went right down the toilet…,” she captioned the video.

The Jonas Brothers are thrilled to be heading back to Las Vegas for another encore of their residency in February, but they teased on Instagram that fans need to buckle up for a busy year. They cryptically posted, “3 more Vegas shows is just the beginning… 2023 is going to be a fun one!”

Camila Cabello got her goth on and jumped on the “Wednesday Dance” craze on TikTok. She dressed in all black and danced alongside her Voice finalist﻿ Morgan Myles, who could be voted this year’s champion during Tuesday night’s season finale.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

